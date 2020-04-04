The Undertaker Wins Boneyard Match At WrestleMania 36 (Photos & Video)

WWE closed Night One of WrestleMania 36 with the first-ever Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles.
The cinematic match took place from a cemetery and saw The Undertaker defeat AJ by burying him in a grave that had a tombstone above it. Taker then rode off on his motorcycle as WrestleMania went off the air, but they did include a shot of AJ’s fist punching through the dirt.
Taker used Metallica’s “Now That We’re Dead” single as his entrance and exit music for the match. The match saw interference from Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and AJ’s druids.
Below are a few shots from the first-ever Boneyard Match:
He got us.#WrestleMania #BoneyardMatch @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/SPQGpQHU1c
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
He's back. ️#Undertaker #WrestleMania #BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/86rxgaRo9n
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
We thought we were ready for this #BoneyardMatch. We were , wrong. #WrestleMania #Undertaker @LukeGallowsWWE @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/FCFlUhTIZC
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
We accept this life. #WrestleMania #Undertaker #BoneyardMatch @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/tRJNazPjrs
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 5, 2020
"Come on, . Retire already, . Get up! Get up!"@AJStylesOrg's had enough of this. We haven't, FWIW. #BoneyardMatch #WrestleMania #Undertaker pic.twitter.com/DSswH6Yobj
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
The #Deadman rises. #Undertaker #BoneyardMatch #WrestleMania @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/LPToSahsME
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
"This is what you asked for, right?" – #Undertaker@AJStylesOrg #WrestleMania #BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/moGhONZeWH
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
This #BoneyardMatch has proven HIGHLY destructive for @AJStylesOrg and #TheOC… #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/9vlE2NWOmv
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
The deed is done. Goodnight, @AJStylesOrg.#WrestleMania #BoneyardMatch #Undertaker pic.twitter.com/N3vUS0pUdW
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2020
Mission accomplished. #WrestleMania #Undertaker #BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/yiwtUNoWUE
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020
The #Undertaker rides again. ️
The fun continues TOMORROW NIGHT on the ONLY #WrestleMania too big for just one night! #BoneyardMatch pic.twitter.com/wUuEr8sF2S
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 5, 2020