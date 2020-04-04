The Undertaker Wins Boneyard Match At WrestleMania 36 (Photos & Video)

WWE closed Night One of WrestleMania 36 with the first-ever Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles.

The cinematic match took place from a cemetery and saw The Undertaker defeat AJ by burying him in a grave that had a tombstone above it. Taker then rode off on his motorcycle as WrestleMania went off the air, but they did include a shot of AJ’s fist punching through the dirt.

Taker used Metallica’s “Now That We’re Dead” single as his entrance and exit music for the match. The match saw interference from Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and AJ’s druids.

Below are a few shots from the first-ever Boneyard Match: