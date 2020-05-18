Video: Updated Line Up For Tonight’s Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been confirmed for tonight’s RAW episode on the USA Network. The Rated R Superstar will be responding to Randy Orton’s challenge for a regular wrestling match at the upcoming WWE Backlash pay-per-view. In another note on tonight’s RAW, they are now billing two matches in the Brand-To-Brand Invitational – WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. King Baron Corbin and The IIconics vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Above is a new RAW preview with McKenzie Mitchell and below is the current line-up for the show:

* Brand-To-Brand Invitational kicks off with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. King Baron Corbin in a non-title match

* Brand-To-Brand Invitational continues with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defending against The IIconics

* RAW Women’s Champion Asuka begins her new era

* The Viking Raiders and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits compete in an Axe-Throwing contest

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge answers Randy Orton’s challenge for a wrestling match at Backlash

Stay tuned for updates on RAW. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.