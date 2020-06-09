Video: Updated NXT Preview For This Wednesday

Two more segments have been announced for Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. As seen in the new promo above, new NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai will be appearing to kick off her era as champion after defeating Rhea Ripley and former champion Charlotte Flair at “Takeover: In Your House” on Sunday night. It was also noted that Karrion Kross and Scarlett will be appearing to capitalize off their Takeover debuts on Sunday night, which saw Kross defeat Tommaso Ciampa.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s NXT episode with fallout from the “Takeover: In Your House” event:

* Karrion Kross and Scarlett appear

* The new era of NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai begins

* Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes

* NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Dexter Lumis in a non-title match