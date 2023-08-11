Video: “Vacation Friends 2” Trailer Starring John Cena

The official trailer for “Vacation Friends 2” has been released ahead of its premiere on Hulu.

John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, and Meredith Hagne star. The first film was the most-watched original film on the streaming platform during its first weekend.

Clay Tarver directed the film based on his screenplay, which he co-wrote with Tom Mullen, Tim Mullen, Jonathan Goldstein, and John Francis Daley. Todd Garner and Timothy M. Bourne will produce, and Steve Pink and Sean Robins will serve as executive producers.

The following is the film’s synopsis:

“Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort, and he and his wife, Emily, invite their uninhibited besties, Ron and Kyla. But when Kyla’s incarcerated father is released from San Quentin and shows up, things get out of control.”

The film will be released on August 25th.

You can watch the trailer below: