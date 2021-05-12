Video: Vice Dark Side Of The Ring Preview For This Week

Thursday’s new episode of Dark Side of the Ring on Vice TV will tell the story of current GCW World Champion Nick Gage. Two preview clips for the episode have been released, which you can see below. One clip features Gage talking about when he robbed a bank several years ago, and the other clip has Jon Moxley talking about being in the ring with Gage. David Arquette and others were also interviewed for this episode.

Show creators Jason Eisener and Evan Husney both commented on how they are looking forward to the episode on Gage.

“We’re airing one of my favorite episodes of @DarkSideOfRing this Thursday. Most of our story’s take place many years ago but this was like documenting a modern day folk legend,” Eisener wrote.

Husney added, “This week’s @DarkSideOfRing on @thekingnickgage explores the painful, but universal themes of addiction, loss and personal struggle. It’s not for the faint of heart, but an absolutely compelling human story that might be one of our most intense yet. Tomorrow, 9pm on @VICETV.”

Vice TV has also revealed the air dates for the rest of the first part of season 3:

-May 13: Nick Gage
-May 20: Collision In Korea
-May 27: The Ultimate Warrior
-June 3: Grizzly Smith and his family – Jake Roberts, Sam Houston, Rockin’ Robin
-June 10: The Dynamite Kid

The second half of season 3 will begin later this summer with episodes on the WWE Steroid Trials, FMW, Luna Vachon, WWE’s Plane Ride from Hell, XPW, Johnny K-9 (Bruiser Bedlam), and Chris Kanyon.

