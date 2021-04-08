Video: Vice Dark Side Of The Ring Season 3 Trailer

Vice TV has announced that season three of the hit series “Dark Side of the Ring” will premiere on Thursday, May 6 at 9pm ET. Vice has announced that this season will feature 14 episodes. The teaser trailer released today, seen below, confirms 6 episodes – Brian Pillman, Nick Gage, WCW and NJPW’s Collision In Korea, The Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith, and The Dynamite Kid.

It was recently revealed, but not confirmed by Vice, that other topics for season three include FMW (Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling), XPW (Xtreme Pro Wrestling), Ion Croitoru (aka Bruiser Bedlam and Johnny K-9), the WWE Plane Ride from Hell, and Chris Kanyon. It was also revealed that the Pillman episode will be the season premiere.

The trailer also reveals just some of the cast for this third season – Chris Jericho, Jake Roberts, Jon Moxley, Eric Bischoff, Jim Cornette, David Arquette, and Warrior’s ex-wife, Shari Tyree. It was noted that a full series announcement with more episodes and cast members will be released later this month.