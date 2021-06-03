Video: ViceTV Dark Side Of The Ring Previews For Tonight

Tonight’s new edition of Dark Side of The Ring on Vice TV will be the “In the Shadow of Grizzly Smith” episode. This episode will tell the controversial story of Smith, who was a veteran wrestler and later an official for WWE and WCW. Smith was also the father of WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, Sam Houston, and former WWE Women’s Champion Rockin’ Robin. He passed away in 2010 at the age of 77.

The Dark Side Twitter account noted that Roberts and his siblings will “struggle to confront their traumatic past of familial abuse, and the mysterious abduction of their sister” Jo Lynn Smith, who was abducted from her home on November 20, 1979, and never seen again. The episode will also feature Jim Cornette, Baby Doll (Nickla Roberts-Byrd) and others.

As seen in the tweet below, Pro Wrestling Tees has released a new Jake t-shirt for tonight’s premiere, and the first-ever Rockin’ Robin t-shirt.

