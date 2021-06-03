Video: ViceTV Dark Side Of The Ring Previews For Tonight

Tonight’s new edition of Dark Side of The Ring on Vice TV will be the “In the Shadow of Grizzly Smith” episode. This episode will tell the controversial story of Smith, who was a veteran wrestler and later an official for WWE and WCW. Smith was also the father of WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, Sam Houston, and former WWE Women’s Champion Rockin’ Robin. He passed away in 2010 at the age of 77.

The Dark Side Twitter account noted that Roberts and his siblings will “struggle to confront their traumatic past of familial abuse, and the mysterious abduction of their sister” Jo Lynn Smith, who was abducted from her home on November 20, 1979, and never seen again. The episode will also feature Jim Cornette, Baby Doll (Nickla Roberts-Byrd) and others.

As seen in the tweet below, Pro Wrestling Tees has released a new Jake t-shirt for tonight’s premiere, and the first-ever Rockin’ Robin t-shirt.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts (@JakeSnakeDDT) and his siblings struggle to confront their traumatic past of familial abuse, and the mysterious abduction of their sister. "In the Shadow of Grizzly Smith," premieres Thurs, 9pm on @vicetv and @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/qNZ0xknWGt — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 30, 2021

“Jake is a mean son of a bitch that didn't care about nothing. Aurelian, he hasn't grown since he was 13 years old. I put him away a long time ago. I had to because it hurt too much.” — @JakeSnakeDDT aka Aurelian Smith Jr. “In the Shadow of Grizzly Smith” tonight 9pm on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/cUdqu283e5 — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 3, 2021

Tonight. The premiere of “In the Shadow of Grizzly Smith” with @JakeSnakeDDT. 9pm on @VICETV and @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/Pd4UZpPr1H — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 3, 2021

Unknown to fans for years, Sam Houston and Rockin’ Robin are @JakeSnakeDDT’s real life brother and sister. Each followed in the footsteps of their wrestler father. “In the Shadow of Grizzly Smith,” premieres tomorrow, 9pm on @VICETV and @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/TQTiGojFhi — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 2, 2021

On November 20th 1979, Jo Lynn Smith, sister to @JakeSnakeDDT was abducted from her home, never to be seen again. To this day, the details of her disappearance remain a mystery that continues to haunt her family. “In the Shadow of Grizzly Smith,” Thurs, 9pm on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/cDsAVC5s9d — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 1, 2021

“Superman was my dad. I guess you have to accept that even Superman has faults… I wish my eyes were open.” — Sam Houston “In the Shadow of Grizzly Smith” premieres Thurs, 9pm on @VICETV and @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/vcAjMpMTv3 — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 1, 2021

“My father ruined my childhood and, so I'll be damned if he ruins the rest of my life.” — Rockin’ Robin “In the Shadow of Grizzly Smith,” premieres tomorrow, 9pm on @VICETV and @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/RefAYbG2Po — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) June 2, 2021