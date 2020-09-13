Video: Vince McMahon Hugs and Praises Dominik Mysterio Following SummerSlam, More

– During the latest edition of WWE’s “Day Of”, Vince McMahon gave some praise to Dominik Mysterio after his SummerSlam match against Seth Rollins.

Following the match, Dominik went to the Gorilla position to thank McMahon for the opportunity. McMahon then hugged Mysterio, telling him, “Congratulations. Very few people can get that kind of reaction whenever they’re in the ring, no matter how long they’ve been in the business. So, you should be very, very proud of yourself.”

Loved this part. Dominik getting Rollins’ wristband as a souvenir after their match and Seth talking about how proud he is with him and the match. #WWEDayOf pic.twitter.com/qvDCDXa0yU — frank | #MFFL (@TheNextBlGThing) September 13, 2020

– You can check out a preview for WWE “Day Off” below. This episode shows Dominik Mysterio and his parents discussing Seth Rollins’ kendo stick assault on him: