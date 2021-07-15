Video: Vince McMahon Tweets Welcome Back To Fans

Vince McMahon took to Twitter this morning to officially welcome the WWE Universe back as the company returns to touring this week. Vince tweeted a video that shows various iconic moments fueled by the fans in the crowd.
He captioned the video with, “For over a year and a half, we have waited. This weekend, we once again welcome the @WWE Universe back! #SmackDown #MITB #WWERaw”
The full tweet & video can be seen below.
WWE will return to touring with fans in the crowd this Friday with SmackDown on FOX airing live from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.
