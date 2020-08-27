Video: Wade Barrett Does NXT Commentary This Week

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett made his return to the company during tonight’s WWE NXT episode.

Barrett did guest commentary at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University, along with Vic Joseph. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix joined them from home as she has done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barrett announced that he will be back at the NXT announce table for the NXT Super Tuesday episode next week, which is airing on Tuesday night due to the NHL playoffs on the USA Network.

Above is video of Barrett settling into the announce table with Joseph before tonight’s episode hit the air.

Barrett first signed a WWE developmental deal in 2007 and left the company in May 2016 after deciding to let his contract expire. Barrett has focused on his acting career since leaving WWE and has done little work in the world of pro wrestling, but he did do some commentary work for the NWA earlier this year after debuting in December.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Barrett after next Tuesday’s show. Stay tuned for updates.