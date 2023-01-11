Video: Watch AEW Dark (1/10/23) – Episode 178

The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura and Diamante

* Anna Jay and Tay Melo vs. Teal Piper and Kel

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defends against Marina Shafir

* Juice Robinson vs. Travis Williams

* Jake Hager vs. Steve Migs

* Big Bill and Lee Moriarty vs. The Voros Twins

* Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy vs. Caleb Teninty, Judas Icarus and Sebastian Wolfe

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

