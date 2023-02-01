Video: Watch AEW Dark (1/31/2023) – Episode 181

The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* Red Velvet vs. Sofia Castillo

* Skye Blue vs. Renee Michelle

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Avery Breaux

* Zack Clayton vs. Fulton

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Angelico

* Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, JD Griffey) vs. Mr. G and Dante Casanova

* The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake, Anthony Henry) vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

* Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Dean Alexander and Rosario Grillo

* AR Fox and Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth)

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.