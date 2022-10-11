Video: Watch AEW Dark (10/11/22) – Episode 165

The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:
* Hikaru Shida vs. Marina Shafir
* Athena vs. Gia Scott
* Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb and Jamie Hayter vs. Trish Adora, Jordan Blade and Brittany Blake
* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura in a Title Eliminator Match
* Matt Sydal and Dante Martin vs. Aaron Solo and Cole Karter
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller and BK Klein in a non-title match
* QT Marshall vs. Action Andretti
* Brandon Cutler vs. Kip Sabian
* Brian Cage vs. Papadon
* Lance Archer vs. Alec Odin
AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.