The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* Athena vs. Alexia Nicole

* Riho vs. Jungle Kyona

* Serena Deeb and Emi Sakura vs. Taylor Rising and KC Spinelli

* Zack Clayton vs. Shane Saber

* Serpentico vs. Aaron Solo

* Ricky Starks vs. Nick Comoroto

* Danhausen vs. James Stone

* Lance Archer vs. Iseah Brown

* AEW World Trios Champions The Lucha Brothers vs. The WorkHorsemen

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.