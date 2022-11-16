Video: Watch AEW Dark (11/15/22) – Episode 170

The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:
* ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia defends against Brock Anderson. The judges are Christopher Daniels, BJ Whitmer and Frankie Kazarian, while Bobby Cruise is serving as the ring announcer
* Athena vs. LMK
* Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Arjun Singh, Mike Magnum and Brett Gosselin
* Iron Savages vs. Brando Lee and Lucas Chase
* QT Marshall, Lee Johnson and Cole Karter vs. Man Scout, Teddy Goodz and Channing Thomas
* Kiera Hogan vs. Kennedi Copeland
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Zack Clayton
* Skye Blue vs. Paris Van Dale
Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET.