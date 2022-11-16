Video: Watch AEW Dark (11/15/22) – Episode 170

The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia defends against Brock Anderson. The judges are Christopher Daniels, BJ Whitmer and Frankie Kazarian, while Bobby Cruise is serving as the ring announcer

* Athena vs. LMK

* Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Arjun Singh, Mike Magnum and Brett Gosselin

* Iron Savages vs. Brando Lee and Lucas Chase

* QT Marshall, Lee Johnson and Cole Karter vs. Man Scout, Teddy Goodz and Channing Thomas

* Kiera Hogan vs. Kennedi Copeland

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Zack Clayton

* Skye Blue vs. Paris Van Dale

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET.