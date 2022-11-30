Video: Watch AEW Dark (11/29/22) – Episode 172

The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* Emi Sakura vs. Tiara James

* Hikaru Shida vs. Layla Luciano

* Zack Clayton vs. Chris Wylde

* Angelico vs. Hagane Shinno

* Brian Cage vs. Tony Deppen

* The Factory’s QT Marshall, Cole Karter, and Lee Johnson vs. Ryan Mooney, Justin Corino, and Steve Josifi

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon, and Cezar Bononi

* Jericho Appreciation Society’s Matt Menard, Angelo Parker and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Tracy Williams, Jack Tomlinson and LSG

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel.