The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* Abadon vs. Leva Bates

* Athena vs. B3CCA

* Trent Beretta vs. Anthony Henry

* Brian Cage vs. Leon Ruffin

* Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Brick City Boyz

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Justin Corino, Defarge, and Jaden Valo

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.