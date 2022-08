The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:

– Diamante vs. Rocky Radley

– Willow Nightingale vs. Harley Cameron

– Parker Boudreaux vs. Serpentico

– KC Rocker & Caleb Teninty vs. The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto)

– Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Jonathan Hudson

– The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari & Slim J) vs. Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Price

– The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth)