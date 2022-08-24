Video: Watch AEW Dark (8/23/22) – Episode 158

The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:
* Max Caster vs. Justin Cotto
* Jora Johl vs. Vary Morales
* The Renegade Twins vs. Rocky Radley and Allie Recks
* Anthony Ogogo vs. Meto
* John Silver, Alex Reynolds and 10 vs. Joey Sweets, DK Vandu and Tyshaun Perez
* Iron Savages vs. Sean Maluta and Manny Lo
* Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis
* Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. GKM and Oliver Sawyer
* The WorkHorsemen vs. Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander
* KiLynn King vs. Mafiosa
* Daniel Garcia vs. Westin Blake
* Parker Boudreaux, Ari Daivari and Slim J vs. Ryan Howe, Omar Amir and Cash Flo