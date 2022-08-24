Video: Watch AEW Dark (8/23/22) – Episode 158

The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* Max Caster vs. Justin Cotto

* Jora Johl vs. Vary Morales

* The Renegade Twins vs. Rocky Radley and Allie Recks

* Anthony Ogogo vs. Meto

* John Silver, Alex Reynolds and 10 vs. Joey Sweets, DK Vandu and Tyshaun Perez

* Iron Savages vs. Sean Maluta and Manny Lo

* Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. GKM and Oliver Sawyer

* The WorkHorsemen vs. Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander

* KiLynn King vs. Mafiosa

* Daniel Garcia vs. Westin Blake

* Parker Boudreaux, Ari Daivari and Slim J vs. Ryan Howe, Omar Amir and Cash Flo