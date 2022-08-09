Video: Watch AEW Dark (8/9/22) – Episode 156

The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:
– Anna Jay A.S. vs. Megan Meyers
– Kris Statlander vs. Sierra
– Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Joseline Navarro and Heather Reckless
– Ruby Soho, Athena and Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb, Emi Sakura and Leva Bates
– Evil Uno and 10 vs. JD Drake and Peter Avalon
– Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Rohit Raju and Ren Jones
– Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Henry
– The Butcher, The Blade and Private Party vs. Sam Moore, Isaiah Broner, James Alexander and Brayden Lee
– Parker Boudreaux, Ari Daivari and Slim J of The Trustbusters vs. Sonny Kiss, Xavier Walker and Zack Clayton
AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.