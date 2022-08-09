Video: Watch AEW Dark (8/9/22) – Episode 156

The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:

– Anna Jay A.S. vs. Megan Meyers

– Kris Statlander vs. Sierra

– Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Joseline Navarro and Heather Reckless

– Ruby Soho, Athena and Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb, Emi Sakura and Leva Bates

– Evil Uno and 10 vs. JD Drake and Peter Avalon

– Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Rohit Raju and Ren Jones

– Orange Cassidy vs. Anthony Henry

– The Butcher, The Blade and Private Party vs. Sam Moore, Isaiah Broner, James Alexander and Brayden Lee

– Parker Boudreaux, Ari Daivari and Slim J of The Trustbusters vs. Sonny Kiss, Xavier Walker and Zack Clayton

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.