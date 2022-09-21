Video: Watch AEW Dark (9/20/22) – Episode 162

The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* Madison Rayne vs. Viva Van
* Marina Shafir vs. La Rosa Negra
* Emi Sakura vs. Avery Breaux
* KiLynn King vs. Sahara Seven
* Zack Clayton vs. Vary Morales
* Matt Sydal vs. JD Drake
* Anthony Ogogo vs. Luke Kurtis
* Sonny Kiss vs. Joe Ocasio
* John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Alexander Moss and Zuka
* Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Ryan Matthews and Baliyan Akki
* The Trustbusters (Parker Boudreaux, Slim J, Ari Daivari) vs. Marcus Kross, GKM and Mike Magnum

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

