The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* Julia Hart vs. Missa Kate

* Private Party vs. GPA and Robert Anthony

* Marina Shafir vs. Laynie Luck

* Serena Deeb vs. Sierra

* Serpentico vs. Zack Clayton

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Brandon Gore and Storm Grayson

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Ari Daivari

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.