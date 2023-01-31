Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (1/30/2023) – Episode 100

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and Diamante vs. Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki

* Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) vs. Ari Daivari and Tony Nese

* The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver) vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry, JD Drake)

* Kings of The Black Throne (Malakai Black, Brody King) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd, Truth Magnum)

* Rush vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.