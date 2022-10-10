Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (10/10/22) – Episode 84

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:

* Hikaru Shida vs. Erica Leigh

* Trish Adora vs. Emi Sakura

* Nyla Rose vs. Jordan Blade

* Brandon Cutler vs. Serpentico

* Lance Archer vs. Papadon

* Josh Woods and Tony Nese vs. Myles Hawkins and Action Andretti

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Brett Waters, Logan Laroux and Goldy

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.