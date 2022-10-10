Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (10/10/22) – Episode 84

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:

* Hikaru Shida vs. Erica Leigh

* Trish Adora vs. Emi Sakura

* Nyla Rose vs. Jordan Blade

* Brandon Cutler vs. Serpentico

* Lance Archer vs. Papadon

* Josh Woods and Tony Nese vs. Myles Hawkins and Action Andretti

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Brett Waters, Logan Laroux and Goldy

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR