Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (10/10/22) – Episode 84

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:
* Hikaru Shida vs. Erica Leigh
* Trish Adora vs. Emi Sakura
* Nyla Rose vs. Jordan Blade
* Brandon Cutler vs. Serpentico
* Lance Archer vs. Papadon
* Josh Woods and Tony Nese vs. Myles Hawkins and Action Andretti
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys vs. Brett Waters, Logan Laroux and Goldy
Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.