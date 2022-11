Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (11/21/22) – Episode 90

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. JC

* Athena vs. Victoria Andreola

* Hikaru Shida and Willow Nightingale vs. Leva Bates and Emi Sakura

* Kip Sabian vs. Alex Reynolds

* Brian Cage vs. Brandon Cutler

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Zack Clayton

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss and Encore

* Rush, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Doug Love, Brett Gosselin and Channing Thomas

* ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Leon Ruffin, Tony Deppen and Tracy Williams

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta vs. Aaron Solo, Cole Karter and Lee Johnson

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.