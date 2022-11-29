Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (11/28/22) – Episode 91

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:
* The Bunny vs. Blair Onyx
* Athena vs. Laynie Luck
* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh
* Lee Moriarty vs. Robert Anthony
* Ari Daivari vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout Manning
* Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Joe Alonzo and GPA
* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto
* Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero vs. Davey Bang, Yabo and Freedom Ramsey
* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Luther, Serpentico and Isaiah Moore
Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.