Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (11/28/22) – Episode 91

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* The Bunny vs. Blair Onyx

* Athena vs. Laynie Luck

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh

* Lee Moriarty vs. Robert Anthony

* Ari Daivari vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout Manning

* Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Joe Alonzo and GPA

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

* Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero vs. Davey Bang, Yabo and Freedom Ramsey

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Luther, Serpentico and Isaiah Moore

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.