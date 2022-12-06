Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (12/05/22) – Episode 92

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:
* Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory
* Madison Rayne vs. Emi Sakura
* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Alice Crowley and Kitty LaFleur
* Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aaron Solo
* Nick Comoroto vs. Hagane Shinno
* Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian
* Top Flight vs. Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum
* The Embassy’s Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Star Rider, Facade and Dan Adams
Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.