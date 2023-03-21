Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (3/20/2023) – Episode 107

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* Proving Ground Match: ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Taylor Rising

* Emi Sakura vs. Zoe Sager

* Skye Blue vs. TFA

* Brandon Cutler vs. Jason Geiger

* Jake Hager vs. Adam Knight

* Top Flight vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark and Shaun Moore

* The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds) vs. Ari Daivari and Tony Nese

* Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee vs Jessie V and Levi Night

* Matt Hardy, Ethan Page and Isiah Kassidy vs. Massive Damage, Sebastian Wolfe and Mo Jabari

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.