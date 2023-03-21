Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (3/20/2023) – Episode 107

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:
* Proving Ground Match: ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Taylor Rising
* Emi Sakura vs. Zoe Sager
* Skye Blue vs. TFA
* Brandon Cutler vs. Jason Geiger
* Jake Hager vs. Adam Knight
* Top Flight vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark and Shaun Moore
* The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds) vs. Ari Daivari and Tony Nese
* Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee vs Jessie V and Levi Night
* Matt Hardy, Ethan Page and Isiah Kassidy vs. Massive Damage, Sebastian Wolfe and Mo Jabari
Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.