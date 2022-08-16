Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (8/15/22) – Episode 76

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:

– Travis Titan and Arik Canon vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods w/ Mark Sterling

– T.U.G. Cooper, Drew System, Rylie Jackson and Adam Grace vs. Dark Order

– Sierra vs. Serena Deeb

– Cezar Bononi vs. Konosuke Takeshita

– Free-Range Kara vs. Julia Hart

– Jah-C and JDX vs. Private Party

– Heather Reckless vs. Penelope Ford

– Justin Fowler and JT Energy vs. the Acclaimed

– Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero and Baliyan Akki vs. Thunderstorm and Hikaru Shida