Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (8/22/22) – Episode 77

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show
* Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Andrea Guercio and Logan James
* Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh
* Anna Jay vs. Nikki Victory
* Dante Martin vs. Jackson Drake
* Julia Hart vs. Hayley Shadows
* Serena Deeb vs. Megan Meyers
* Ruby Soho and Ortiz vs. Queen Aminata and Mickey Midas
* Death Triangle (Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix, AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC) vs. Dean Alexander, Manscout and Rosario Grillo
* The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, 10) vs. RC Dupree, D’Mone Solavino and Alexander Apollo
Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.