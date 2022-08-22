Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (8/22/22) – Episode 77

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Andrea Guercio and Logan James
* Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh
* Anna Jay vs. Nikki Victory
* Dante Martin vs. Jackson Drake
* Julia Hart vs. Hayley Shadows
* Serena Deeb vs. Megan Meyers
* Ruby Soho and Ortiz vs. Queen Aminata and Mickey Midas
* Death Triangle (Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix, AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC) vs. Dean Alexander, Manscout and Rosario Grillo
* The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, 10) vs. RC Dupree, D’Mone Solavino and Alexander Apollo

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR