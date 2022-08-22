Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (8/22/22) – Episode 77

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Andrea Guercio and Logan James

* Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh

* Anna Jay vs. Nikki Victory

* Dante Martin vs. Jackson Drake

* Julia Hart vs. Hayley Shadows

* Serena Deeb vs. Megan Meyers

* Ruby Soho and Ortiz vs. Queen Aminata and Mickey Midas

* Death Triangle (Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix, AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC) vs. Dean Alexander, Manscout and Rosario Grillo

* The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, 10) vs. RC Dupree, D’Mone Solavino and Alexander Apollo

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.