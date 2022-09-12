Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (9/12/22) – Episode 80

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:
* Athena vs. Emi Sakura
* Hikaru Shida vs. Christina Marie
* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. JC Storm and Joelle Clift
* John Silver vs. Ryan Nemeth
* Dante Martin and Matt Sydal vs. Zack Clayton and Serpentico
* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo
* Julia Hart vs. Tiara James
* Brody King and Buddy Matthews vs. Isaiah Prince and Kubes
Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.