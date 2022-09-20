Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (9/19/22) – Episode 81

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:

* ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Rick Recon, Omar and Boujie

* Mascara Dorada vs. Serpentico with Luther

* Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero and Marina Shafir vs. Rebecca Scott

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Mike Anthony & Liam Davis

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Jora Johl

* Skye Blue vs. Clara Chica Carreras

* Private Party vs. Dangerkid and Aidden Agro

* Zack Clayton vs. Conan Lycan