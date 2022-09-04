Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Special (9/3/22)

The special Saturday episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:
* AAA World Mix Tag Team Championships Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo vs GPA & Laynie Luck
* AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory vs Jah-C & Storm Grayson
* The Factory Cole Carter, Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto W/ Qt Marshall vs Hangman Adam Page & Dark Order John Silver & Alex Reynolds
* Invictus Knash & JPH vs The Acclaimed
* Ortiz & Ruby Soho vs Emi Sakura & Baliyan Akki
* Angelico, The Butcher & The Blade vs Best Friends & Orange Cassidy W/ Danhausen