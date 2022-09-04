Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Special (9/3/22)

The special Saturday episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:

* AAA World Mix Tag Team Championships Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo vs GPA & Laynie Luck

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory vs Jah-C & Storm Grayson

* The Factory Cole Carter, Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto W/ Qt Marshall vs Hangman Adam Page & Dark Order John Silver & Alex Reynolds

* Invictus Knash & JPH vs The Acclaimed

* Ortiz & Ruby Soho vs Emi Sakura & Baliyan Akki

* Angelico, The Butcher & The Blade vs Best Friends & Orange Cassidy W/ Danhausen