Impact Wrestling’s Countdown to Emergence is available to watch below.

Two championship matches are featured on the 30-minute Countdown To Emergence pre-show.

Bhupinder Gujjar faces Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers in the opening match of the Emergence pre-show. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo also battle Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles at Countdown To Emergence.