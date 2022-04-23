Video: Watch Impact Wrestling: Countdown To Rebellion 2022

Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Influence defend against former champions and red-hot rivals The IInspiration. PLUS former World Champion Eddie Edwards will now face Chris Bey LIVE and FREE:

Tonight’s IMPACT Rebellion 2022 will be the second PPV event from IMPACT Wrestling in 2022. The event will air from MJ Nesheiwat Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. This will be the fourth edition of IMPACT’s Rebellion.

Impact Wrestling Rebellion 2022

Here is the Impact Rebellion 2022 card:

Pre-Show X Division Championship Triple Threat:

Trey Miguel (C) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ace Austin

Pre-Show Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match:

The Influence (C) vs. The IInspiration

Jonah vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Jay White vs. Steve Maclin vs. Chris Sabin

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards (Non-Title)

AAA Reina De Reinas Championship Match:

Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Taya Valkyrie

Knockouts Championship Match:

Tasha Steelz (C) vs. Rosemary

Impact World Tag Team Championship Eight Team Elimination Challenge:

Violent By Design (C) vs. Good Brothers, Matt Taven & Mike Bennett, Rhino & Heath, Rich Swann & Willie Mack, TBA

Impact World Championship Match:

Moose (C) vs. Josh Alexander

Rebellion 2022 will be available to watch only via purchasing it on Fite TV.



