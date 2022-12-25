Video: Watch NWA Christmas Special (12/24/22)

NWA aired a Christmas Special episode via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch the show below.

From NWA:

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the National Wrestling Alliance! This Christmas Eve, Santa’s leaving you an hour of action under the tree featuring the stars of the NWA! Who’s naughty? Who’s nice? We’ll find out on this year’s NWA Christmas Special!

The Freeman brothers, also known as 2/3 of The Spectaculars take on AJ Cazana and “Adorable” Anthony Andrews!

“The Professional” Rhett Titus is in action against Krampus’ favorite wrestler: Gaagz The Gymp!

Two junior heavyweight standouts go at it as Eric Jackson faces Soda Pop!

And in our main event, two towering titans comes to blows as Kratos battles debuting MMA star Blake “Bulletproof” Troop!

Plus, one half of the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Ella Envy teams with the third member of Pretty Empowered Roxy in tag team action!

We’ll also be hearing from NWA president William Patrick Corgan, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus, “The Sinister Minister” James Mitchell, The Mortons, and who knows? There just might be a man in a red suit!