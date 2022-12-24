Video: Watch NWA Powerrr (12/20/22) – S11E6

NWA aired a new episode of NWA Powerrr via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch this week’s edition of NWA Powerrr below.

Four teams. Thirty-two competitors. One prize. This is round two of the Champions Series! Join Team Tyrus, Team Great, Team Rebelión, and Team Rock N’ Roll as they compete for their golden opportunities!

Two former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champions collide as Trevor Murdoch, now a member of Team Tyrus faces Team Rebelión’s Jax Dane!

Bully Ray, Thom Latimer, and Judais of Team Great battle Chris Adonis, Dak Draper, and Mims of Team Rock N’ Roll in what can only be described as an all-star melee!

Two women eyeing Kamille’s NWA World Women’s Championship come to blows as Team Tyrus’ Allysin Kay and Team Rebelión’s KiLynn King meet for the third time!

And in our main event, bad blood spills over as Team Great’s PJ Hawx looks to avenge his father’s loss against Team Rock N’ Roll’s Alex Taylor last week. Can PJ make things right, or will Alex Taylor take one step closer to gold?