Video: Watch NWA Powerrr (2/4/2023)

NWA aired a new episode of NWA Powerrr via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch this week’s edition of NWA Powerrr below.

Get ready for your Saturday fix of hard-hitting action as the biggest names in pro wrestling collide!

Witness NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton go head-to-head with Joe Alonzo!

The explosive duo of Angelina Love and Fodder, aka Psycho Love, look to continue their path of destruction against Mercurio and Natalia Markova!

Homicide returns to the National Wrestling Alliance, and he has A LOT to say!

Plus, don’t miss an appearance by the NEW NWA United States Tag Team Champions: Knoxville’s own Country Gentlemen!