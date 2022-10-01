Video: Watch NWA USA (10/1/22) – S4E5

NWA aired a new episode of NWA USA via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch this week’s edition of NWA USA below.

Here is the promotional material for it:

“The future of the NWA World Television Championship hangs in the balance on this week’s episode of NWA USA!

It’s official: Tyrus is relinquishing his NWA World Television Championship in order to get another shot at Trevor Murdoch’s Ten Pounds of Gold at Hard Times in New Orleans! While he still holds this title in the interim, this means that a TV Title vacancy is inevitable! As such, the National Wrestling Alliance has organized two five-person elimination style qualifying matches to determine the two contenders for the Masnter’s former glory!

In qualifying match one, it will be AJ Cazana, Mayweather, Ricky Morton, Jax Dane, and Marche Rockett competing for their opportunity!

And in qualifying match two, Rush Freeman, Max the Impaler, Pope, Caprice Coleman, and Jordan Clearwater will battle for the second slot!

Plus, after what appears to be a less than stellar appearance on Stanley’s Drill, Bully Ray comes to blows with host Jamie Stanley in single competition!”