Video: Watch NWA USA (12/10/22) – S5E4

NWA aired a new episode of NWA USA via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch this week’s edition of NWA USA below.

Here is the promotional material for it:

The second annual Champions Series rolls on as we finish up the first half of round one: Team Tyrus, Team Great, Team Fixers, and Team Brickhouse all compete for a chance at NWA gold!

Aron Stevens’ newest prospect and one-half of Blunt Force Trauma Carnage, battles Aron’s newest nemesis: Question Mark II!

KiLynn King and Angelina Love come to blows in our opening bout!

Missa Kate and former NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champion Marti Belle meet in single competition!

And in our huge tag team bout of the day, Madi teams with Samantha Starr to face the team of Allysin Kay and Kayla Kassidy!