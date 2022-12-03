Video: Watch NWA USA (12/3/22) – S5E3

NWA aired a new episode of NWA USA via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch this week’s edition of NWA USA below.

Here is the promotional material for it:

“All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately our residency at the Sigur Center in New Orleans is coming to a close, but we’re going out with a bang! One match, over 20+ participants: this is the WildKat Rumble!

Eight men start us off in the middle of the ring. Every minute, a new competitor will join in the chaos! The only way to be eliminated is by going over the top rope until two competitors remain! Once we reach that point in the contest, the match can only be won via pinfall or submission!

Competitors include Anthony Mayweather, Rhett Titus, “Big Strong” Mims, the Hawx Aerie, Jax Dane, Mercurio, Odinson, and many more!”