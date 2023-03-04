Video: Watch NWA USA (3/4/2023)

NWA aired a new episode of NWA USA via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch this week’s edition of NWA USA below. Click here for our report on the show.

Here is the promotional material for the show:

Get ready for a brand new episode of NWA USA streaming this SATURDAY afternoon! The action is heating up as we have an explosive lineup of matches that you won’t want to miss!

First up, tensions are running high as The Fixers refuse to accept their loss of the NWA United States Tag Team Titles and disrespect NWA Legend Bobby Fulton. Who will Bobby Fulton bring in as the MYSTERY TEAM to reclaim the decommissioned tag titles?

Next up, the NWA World Women’s TV Title qualifiers continue as Max The Impaler takes on Natalia Markova! With future gold at stake, both competitors will leave it all in the ring to be crowned champion!

And in our main event, the #1 Contendership for the NWA United States Tag Team Titles is up for grabs as The ILL Begotten duo of Alex Taylor & Jeremiah Plunkett take on the newly formed SVGS: “The Dane Event” Jax Dane & Bulletproof Troop. Who will come out on top and earn their shot at the championship?!