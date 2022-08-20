Video: Watch NWA USA (8/20/22) – S3E9

NWA aired a new episode of NWA USA via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch this week’s edition of NWA USA below.

Here is the promotional material for it:

It’s the season finale of NWA USA, and we’re just one short week away from our massive 74th Anniversary event in St. Louis!

Former NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions, Marti Belle and Allysin Kay of The Hex, take on the team of Kaci Lennox & Missa Kate! Up-and-coming powerhouse Matt Vine attempts to get an ugly face from Mercurio!

Plus, we’ll hear from the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered, Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy, at the podium!