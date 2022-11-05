Video: Watch NWA USA Surge (11/5/22) – S4E2

NWA aired a new episode of NWA USA Surge via FITE TV and the NWA YouTube page. You can watch this week’s edition of NWA USA Surge below.

Here is the promotional material for it:

“We’re one week away from Hard Times In New Orleans, and we’ve got a special edition of USA Surge hosted by two contender’s for NWA World Title gold: the NWA’s own Powerrr couple Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green!

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide battles up-and-coming heavyweight Chris Sainz in a non-title catchweight exhibition!

One half of the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Ella Envy comes to blows with Angelina Love! Ella is currently on a losing streak heading into her tag title defense next week in New Orleans; can she head to the Big Easy win a win?

And in our main event, we have a special encore presentation the NWA World Tag Team Title match from NWA 74: La Rebeliòn (Mecha Wolf & Damien 666) vs The Hawx Aerie (Luke & PJ Hawx), who will be facing each other for the gold yet again one week from today at Hard Times 3!”