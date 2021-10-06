Video: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark

You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

– Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Henry

– Baron Black, Austin Green, Aaron Frye & Dean Alexander vs. FTR, Wardlow & Shawn Spears

– Abadon vs. Valentina Rossi

– Erik Lockhart vs. Daniel Garcia (w/ 2point0)

– The Acclaimed vs. Michael Martinez & Vary Morales

– Nick Comoroto (w/ The Factory) vs. Orange Cassidy (w/ Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta)

– Hunter Knott, Rosario Grillo & Cameron Stewart vs. Gunn Club

– Madi Wrenkowski vs. Skye Blue

– Serpentico (w/ Luther) vs. Marko Stunt

– The Wingmen’s “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth vs. Varsity Blonds (w/ Julia Hart)

– Kal Herro vs. Sonny Kiss

– Zada Zhang vs. Kris Statlander