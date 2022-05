You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:

Jay Lethal vs. Jake Something

Rohit Raju vs. Adam Priest

Evil Uno & 10 vs. Tiger Ruas & Cezar Bononi

Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. The Factory (Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo)

Gunn Club vs. Fly Def

Alex Reynolds vs. Jake Manning

Abadon vs. Vicky Dreamboat

Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue

Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Brick City Boyz

Shawn Dean vs. Serpentico

Jora Johl vs. Trip Jordy