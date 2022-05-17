VIDEO: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark (5/17/22)

You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below.

As a reminder, here’s the card:

– Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Championship

– Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Yuya Uemura, and Kevin Knight vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Brick Aldridge, and Blake Li

– “Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee

– Skye Blue vs. Amber Nova

– “Bear Country” Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson vs. “Work Horsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry

– Devlyn Macabre vs. Emi Sakura

– Layna Lennox vs. Marina Shafir

– Angelico and Jora Johl vs. Baron Black and Anthony Catena

– Max Caster vs. Tyler Uriah