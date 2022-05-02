Video: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (5/2)

You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below.
Here’s the card:
The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, 10, and Alan “5” Angels) vs. Anthony Bennett, Mike Law, Kori Meshaw, Jaden Valo, Eli Isom, and Brett Waters
Julia Hart vs. Abby Jane
Konosuke Takeshita vs. Rhett Titus
Willow Nightingale vs. Gia Scott
Anthony Ogogo vs. Goldy
Anna Jay and Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura
Max Caster (with Anthony Bowens) vs. Zack Clayton
Tony Nese (with “Smart” Mark Sterling) vs. Cheeseburger