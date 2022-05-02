Video: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (5/2)

You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below.

Here’s the card:

The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, 10, and Alan “5” Angels) vs. Anthony Bennett, Mike Law, Kori Meshaw, Jaden Valo, Eli Isom, and Brett Waters

Julia Hart vs. Abby Jane

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Rhett Titus

Willow Nightingale vs. Gia Scott

Anthony Ogogo vs. Goldy

Anna Jay and Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose and Emi Sakura

Max Caster (with Anthony Bowens) vs. Zack Clayton

Tony Nese (with “Smart” Mark Sterling) vs. Cheeseburger