Video: Watch Trailer for Vice TV’s “The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon” Documentary

The Vice TV documentary “The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon” is scheduled to air on Tuesday, December 13th, from 8-10 p.m.

The documentary’s original premiere date was October 18th, but it was moved because it would compete against WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite.

The documentary will include coverage of the Wall Street Journal’s hush money scandal involving alleged sexual misconduct, which led to McMahon’s resignation from WWE in July.

McMahon stepped down as WWE Chairman and CEO on July 22nd. Stephanie became the new Chairwoman and Co-CEO with Nick Khan, who was previously the WWE President, while Triple H took over as WWE’s Head of Creative.

HBO Real Sports is also working on a Vince McMahon story. In the spring of 2023, an unauthorized biography book is also expected to be released.

