Video: What Happened After NXT Went Off The Air

As noted, this week’s special edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network ended with Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano destroying the WWE Performance Center after brawling through it. Video from the show-closing brawl can be seen above.

WWE also released post-show footage of the destruction done to the Performance Center in Orlando. You can see the damage through the back rooms of the facility below.

NXT went off the air after Ciampa put Gargano through the announce table with an Air Raid Crash from up high on the perch that sits above the NXT announce team. Fans chanted “holy shit!” as NXT General Manager William Regal and others checked on the former DIY partners. After the USA Network broadcast ended, Ciampa yelled out while Gargano was loaded into a neck brace and stretchered out. Ciampa continued ranting and attacked a few enhancement talents placed in the crowd as extras, which resulted in Regal getting knocked down. Regal and Ciampa then had an intense showdown at ringside. Ciampa finally left but then ran back down and attacked Gargano again. Gargano was eventually stretchered out of the WWE Performance Center and into an ambulance. Wife Candice LeRae was not there for the ride. You can see video from that segment at the bottom of this post.

For those who missed it earlier, Regal took to Twitter after this week’s NXT went off the air and addressed what happened.

“The actions of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to each other and to the WWE Performance Center are beyond unprofessional and UNACCEPTABLE on every level. I will be dealing with this privately with both gentlemen,” Regal wrote.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for the Ciampa vs. Gargano feud next, but the show will be back to airing from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University next Wednesday. This week’s episode aired from the Performance Center for the first time ever because the school needed Full Sail Live (the NXT Arena) for an event related to their annual Full Sail Hall of Fame Week.

Ciampa vs. Gargano with a stipulation is expected to be announced for the big “Takeover: Tampa Bay” event during WrestleMania 36 Weekend on Saturday, April 4.

Stay tuned for updates on Gargano vs. Ciampa, and Regal’s response. Below are the post-show videos released by WWE, along with Regal’s Twitter statement: